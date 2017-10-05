Strides for the Cure 2K/5K this weekend at The Beach Bar - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Strides for the Cure 2K/5K this weekend at The Beach Bar

Posted: Updated:

The 16th Annual Strides for the Cure 2k & 5k Run/Walk takes place this Saturday at The Beach Bar at Gun Beach in Tumon. Both runs will start at the entrance to the Beach Bar, the green gate located at the top of the hill.

Jude Baker, Strides for the Cure Founder, told KUAM Sports, "The 2k course is going to start at the green line at 6:10 a little after the 5k and it's going to run just down pass the Reef Hotel and then back up to the beach at the finish line down by the volleyball courts. The 5k same thing, is starting at the green gate and runs down through Tumon all the way just past Matapang Beach and then comes right back also finishing down the hill at the volleyball courts at the beach."

Proceeds from the annual run will be used to continue the Kids for the Cure (K4C), a cancer education and physical fitness program for 3rd through 5th grade students. The program launched in 2011, and has had over 6,400 student participants.

Donna Baker, Stride for the Cure Founder, added, "Our goal is to make sure that all the money stayed on Guam to benefit the people of Guam. And 100 percent of the proceeds go to support the Kids for the Cure program in which we go into the lower schools and we educate kids on what cancer is and we also try to get them physically active. We have a physical activity program, we have games and sports and give them t-shirts and we try and get them out there and moving."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Emotional testimony presented at hearing over training range

    Emotional testimony presented at hearing over training range

    Emotions running high at an oversight hearing on the military buildup and the controversial live fire training range complex at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.  It began with an opening statement by Admiral Soshana Chatfield and testimony from military representatives about the many environmental and other requirements they needed to clear before the construction could even break ground.  But original landowner representative Catherine Flores McCollum was not hav...More >>
    Emotions running high at an oversight hearing on the military buildup and the controversial live fire training range complex at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.  It began with an opening statement by Admiral Soshana Chatfield and testimony from military representatives about the many environmental and other requirements they needed to clear before the construction could even break ground.  But original landowner representative Catherine Flores McCollum was not hav...More >>

  • Castro hears out local fishermen

    Castro hears out local fishermen

    Senator Wil Castro accepted an invitation to sit down with local net fishermen from the Hagatna Boat Basin when they called for an impromptu meeting with the lawmaker last night. Net fishermen, had the opportunity to speak with Castro over recent events - including the issue of a permit from the Department of Agriculture that would allow for the community to conduct net fishing at the marina for up to one week. Agriculture Director Matt Sablan says the permit was not valid and was no...More >>
    Senator Wil Castro accepted an invitation to sit down with local net fishermen from the Hagatna Boat Basin when they called for an impromptu meeting with the lawmaker last night. Net fishermen, had the opportunity to speak with Castro over recent events - including the issue of a permit from the Department of Agriculture that would allow for the community to conduct net fishing at the marina for up to one week. Agriculture Director Matt Sablan says the permit was not valid and was no...More >>

  • Glenn Wong's attorney makes case for dismissal of indictment

    Glenn Wong's attorney makes case for dismissal of indictment

    Defense is calling it double jeopardy. In a filing this week, defense attorney James Maher argues the indictment against his client, Glenn Wong, should be dismissed. Wong is the co-defendant of Mark Smith. Smith, who was former GHURA legal counsel, is accused of concealing his conflict of interest as a Section 8 landlord by transferring his properties to Wong who he shared bank accounts with. After a week of jury trial, the court rendered a mistrial due to conflicts with Smith's at...More >>
    Defense is calling it double jeopardy. In a filing this week, defense attorney James Maher argues the indictment against his client, Glenn Wong, should be dismissed. Wong is the co-defendant of Mark Smith. Smith, who was former GHURA legal counsel, is accused of concealing his conflict of interest as a Section 8 landlord by transferring his properties to Wong who he shared bank accounts with. After a week of jury trial, the court rendered a mistrial due to conflicts with Smith's at...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly