Strides for the Cure 2K/5K this weekend at The Beach Bar

The 16th Annual Strides for the Cure 2k & 5k Run/Walk takes place this Saturday at The Beach Bar at Gun Beach in Tumon. Both runs will start at the entrance to the Beach Bar, the green gate located at the top of the hill.

Jude Baker, Strides for the Cure Founder, told KUAM Sports, "The 2k course is going to start at the green line at 6:10 a little after the 5k and it's going to run just down pass the Reef Hotel and then back up to the beach at the finish line down by the volleyball courts. The 5k same thing, is starting at the green gate and runs down through Tumon all the way just past Matapang Beach and then comes right back also finishing down the hill at the volleyball courts at the beach."

Proceeds from the annual run will be used to continue the Kids for the Cure (K4C), a cancer education and physical fitness program for 3rd through 5th grade students. The program launched in 2011, and has had over 6,400 student participants.

Donna Baker, Stride for the Cure Founder, added, "Our goal is to make sure that all the money stayed on Guam to benefit the people of Guam. And 100 percent of the proceeds go to support the Kids for the Cure program in which we go into the lower schools and we educate kids on what cancer is and we also try to get them physically active. We have a physical activity program, we have games and sports and give them t-shirts and we try and get them out there and moving."