Partial solution for foreign labor hopefully in sight

A sense of urgency remains over the foreign labor crisis, but government officials are cautiously optimistic that at least a partial solution is in sight. Congress could act soon on legislation that would provide workers for military projects, but the Calvo Administration wants answers for the civilian side as well.

Labor's alien worker certification program administrator Greg Massey briefed the Rotary Club on the latest. The number of foreign workers here now less than sixty and large construction projects sitting idle without any bidders. "Kind of unheard of," he commented. "Typically don't hear someone saying we're not gonna take you know a $10 million or $30 million project."

Massey says the national defense authorization act has provisions to allow foreign workers for military construction projects.  But the governor has proposed expanding his authority to allow him not only to certify alien workers, but to define Guam's temporary needs.  Massey explains that could reverse recent USCIS policy that's resulted in a nearly 100-percent labor visa denial rate.

"Since that's a Guam only regulation it wouldn't be affecting the whole mainland, it would be just for Guam, and that would be a holistic fix."

Until then officials fear what they're calling a chilling effect on local projects will continue.  Massey, a long-time labor certification official, is hoping to hear back soon, saying, "We know that they're going to have their legal people look at it. We're hoping soon; I can't really comment on how long it will take."

    Emotions running high at an oversight hearing on the military buildup and the controversial live fire training range complex at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.  It began with an opening statement by Admiral Soshana Chatfield and testimony from military representatives about the many environmental and other requirements they needed to clear before the construction could even break ground.  But original landowner representative Catherine Flores McCollum was not hav...
    Senator Wil Castro accepted an invitation to sit down with local net fishermen from the Hagatna Boat Basin when they called for an impromptu meeting with the lawmaker last night. Net fishermen, had the opportunity to speak with Castro over recent events - including the issue of a permit from the Department of Agriculture that would allow for the community to conduct net fishing at the marina for up to one week. Agriculture Director Matt Sablan says the permit was not valid and was no...
    Defense is calling it double jeopardy. In a filing this week, defense attorney James Maher argues the indictment against his client, Glenn Wong, should be dismissed. Wong is the co-defendant of Mark Smith. Smith, who was former GHURA legal counsel, is accused of concealing his conflict of interest as a Section 8 landlord by transferring his properties to Wong who he shared bank accounts with. After a week of jury trial, the court rendered a mistrial due to conflicts with Smith's at...
