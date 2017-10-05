Latte Tones headline UOG Fall Music Showcase

The University of Guam's Fall Music Showcase kicks off at the UOG Fine Arts Theater Friday, and showcases talent from the university jazz a capella group the Latte Tones.

President Joshua Cabrera said, "Doors will open at 7 o'clock and the show will start at 7:30PM. We will also be featuring the Mangilao Hot Jazz band as well, and basically for this performance we will be introducing some pop, some jazz stuff, and something for the little kids."

Cabrera says the fun family event is perfect for all ages and includes a surprise that children will love. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $5 for adults and $3 for students.