$14,000 donated to Hurricane Harvey victims

A $14,000 check was presented to the American Red Cross today to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Category 4 hurricane hit Texas in August, causing an estimated $180 million worth of damage, including to roughly 135,000 homes.

Dave Peredo is Guam's Red Cross Emergency Services Director, and said, "As of the present time, there are 13,000 Red Cross volunteers on the ground and they are still recruiting, and there's about 175 pending to be deployed over there."

This includes up to five Red Cross volunteers from Guam. Chief executive officer Chita Blaise thanked GovGuam for the funds raised through a boot drive last month.

Meanwhile Peredo said the organization will continue helping families here at home, noting at least 7 families have fallen victim to flooding this year, and three to house fires.