Redemptoris Mater Seminary will close its doors

We do not need a seminary on Guam.

This sentiment from the Concerned Catholics of Guam in response to news that the Redemptoris Mater Seminary will be closing its doors come the end of the year.

The announcement was made by Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes during a press conference on Wednesday.

Archbishop Byrnes said the RMS model isn't sustainable for Guam, citing that most priests who study on Guam don't stay on island to serve at our local parishes.

The closure of the seminary is also necessary to support the sale of the Yona property, funds which will be needed to support the anticipated settlement of 100-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits.

In a statement from CCOG President David Sablan, he says the closure is an answered prayer... that the RMS was never a real Diocesan seminary, and that the CCOG will work to help defray the cost of those seminarians who are studying to be priests to serve our Archdiocese.