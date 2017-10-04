Tourist couple plead guilty

Just days after their arrest, tourist couple Sangwoo Yoon and Jungeun Sul pleaded guilty to leaving children unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle as a petty misdemeanor.

On Monday, the couple admitted to leaving their 1-year-old baby girl and 6-year-old son in the car while they shopped at Kmart.

Two women in the parking lot spotted the kids and called 911.

The car doors were locked, the windows up, and the engine off.

Only after the kids were pulled from the hot car did mom and dad appear, reportedly telling police they were only in the store for three minutes.

Yoon told police he is an attorney and his wife a judge, both working in South Korea.

The couple must pay a 1-thousand dollar fine.

Fortunately, their children were unharmed.