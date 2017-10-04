Governor Eddie Calvo appears before U.N. - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Governor Eddie Calvo appears before U.N.

Governor Eddie Calvo appeared before the United Nations Wednesday to once again advocate for self-determination.  The Governor spoke about the long-standing effort to decide Guam's political status, and how it has been hampered by actions in Washington. Calvo described what he believes is the most recent example of federal interference: a justice department lawsuit last week challenging the Chamorro land trust act as discriminatory.

 He said, “The U.S. federal government contends that giving back land to the rightful owners, violates the U.S. fair housing act. Now this housing act is supposed to protect U.S. citizens from discrimination in terms of public housing. Both of these issues are brought up in the resolution on Guam adopted by the special committee on decolonization.   Our question is, who then protects the native inhabitants of Guam from being marginalized in their own home”.

A number of other speakers representing Guam made forceful testimony before the special committee on decolonization.  They included members of the commission on decolonization, and Guam independence advocates. Guam is one of only 17 places in the world recognized by the U-N as non-self governing territories.

