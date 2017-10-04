DOC guards plead not guilty to prison contraband scheme - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOC guards plead not guilty to prison contraband scheme

Posted: Updated:

Making their first public appearance since they were released from prison, three of the corrections officers accused in an elaborate scheme to sneak contraband into the Department of Corrections pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday. Three other civilians allegedly involved also entering that same plea today, as prison leaders get closer to deciding what adverse action to take against their own.

From guarding prisoners to being accused of breaking the law, it's the first time the DOC guards and others allegedly involved in a major contraband bust at the prison are back in court since being place under house arrest.

Their attorneys one at a time answering to the charges in the indictment. Six of the 13 prison guards and others indicted face charges that include conspiracy to deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, delivery of a scheduled II controlled substance, possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, giving bribes, receiving bribes, official misconduct, and destroying evidence.

The former head of DOC internal affairs Lt. Jeff Limo, corrections officer Frankie Rosalin, Paul Johnson, Roxanne Hocog, and inmate Bruno Simmons waived their rights to a speedy trial.

Corrections officer Gerry Hocog asserted his speedy trial rights.

The six are scheduled to return to court on October 9th before Judge Vern Perez.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Liana Cabrera who did not show up to today's arraignment hearing .

Meantime, corrections officer Ed Crisostomo, Fermin Maratita, who has since resigned from DOC, officer Jerome San Nicolas, Ronald Meno, Rosalina Hocog, and inmate Shawn Johnson made their first appearance in court today. The court assigned each of them legal counsel and they will have to return to answer to the charges next week.

