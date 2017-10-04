Archbishop announces seminary closing

It's been the center of controversy for years and partly to blame for the growing divide in the local Catholic Church. And come the end of the year, the Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Yona will officially close its doors. After nearly two decades on island, there will no longer be a Redemptoris Mater Seminary.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes announced those pursuing priesthood will have to get their education elsewhere. "The current semester that is underway will be the final semester of the Redemptoris Mater Seminary," announced His Excellency. Too often, he says, priests formed at the RMS leave island and don't serve in our local parishes.

"The main reason for closing the seminary is that it's just not a sustainable model for the Archdiocese of Agana," he said.

His announcement means up to 20 seminarians will have to transfer, adding, "We've already sent off three men this year to St. Patrick's Seminary in San Francisco. And our plan would be to continue as we gain new seminarians to send them to an off-island seminary."

Part of the rush to close doors is to fund the anticipated settlement of 100-plus clergy sex abuse lawsuits against the Church. "With an expectation of potential settlement, we will need a certain lead time for the property to be available. With expectant settlement time in March-April, as we've heard, I thought this was the more appropriate time to close," said Byrnes.

Earlier this year, the Archdiocese published a list of non-essential properties that could be sold for the settlement fund. Topping that list was the RMS. The Yona property is a former hotel and comes with an ocean view and pool.

"The appraisal is not public, but you've heard numbers from $2 million to $70 million. So we're in between there," he said.

Along with closing doors, the RMS is no longer affiliated with the Lateran.

According to Archbishop Byrnes, the affiliation is similar to accreditation for schools.

That affiliation, he said, will not be renewed. "The affiliation meant that the degrees were granted here, but in the name of the Lateran University," said the archibishop.

Though he couldn't confirm savings - if any - he did confirm that sending seminarians stateside for education costs up to $120,000. (That's six years of schooling at $20,000 per year.)

"This has been a very difficult decision," he admitted, "but I think it's the right one in moving ahead in the Archdiocese of Agana. My hope is that we will be very clearly one church - which we are one church - and that some of the strife in the church will subside."