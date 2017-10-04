Josh Tenorio comments on sister's arrest

A Sinajana woman was arrested by the Mandana Drug Task Force on Tuesday for Terrorizing. Police Spokesperson AJ Balajadia says no drugs were involved, but the complaint was filed with a task force officer. Balajadia says 33-year- old Charissa Tenorio was accused of threatening a woman known to her. She is the sister of Lt. Governor Candidate Josh Tenorio.

Josh Tenorio told KUAM News, "I helped raise my sister since she was ten years old when my dad died. I love her very much, I've always been supportive of her. And I'll just say that I've also been a big proponent and protector of our judicial system, so I would expect that this case, this issue will go through the justice system without interference and without influence. And it'll get resolved."

Charissa, who is a Legislative Aide at the Office of Speaker BJ Cruz, was booked and confined yesterday afternoon. A magistrate's complaint has not yet been filed against her, but KUAM confirms she is still being held at DOC.