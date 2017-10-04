DOE drug policy under review - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOE drug policy under review

Given the recent attention on cracking down on drug abuse throughout the Government of Guam, superintendent Jon Fernandez is hoping the Guam Department of Education will take the lead.

"As you know, we've been implementing the canine sweeps and we've been enforcing our drug free work place policy, there are some policy and protocol issues we're working to address," explained Fernandez during a recent meeting of the Guam Education Board. He's assigned deputy superintendent for DOE Erika Cruz to take the lead in reviewing the agency's policies and plans to request a review by the Guam Education Board later this month. As for the random canine sweeps that were implemented in May, Cruz said the sweeps have resulted in at least 14 interactive positives so far.

"So when I said interactive positive, that meant that the dog or the canines actually sat next to the individual indicating a positive. So these individuals volunteered to take a drug screening, and of that fourteen, five came out positive," she said, also confirming that all are DOE employees.

The sweeps have been conducted at schools including Inarajan Middle, Tiyan High, Chief Brodie Elementary School as well as the agency headquarters in Tiyan. As for the employees who have tested positive, Cruz could not say whether disciplinary action was taken, adding these issues are taken on a case by case basis using the departments existing policies and procedures. However, she noted disciplinary action isn't the only avenue available.   

"Safe harbor is a provision of the Drug Free Work Force Program, which gives an employee a one-time opportunity to voluntarily identify himself or herself as a user of illegal drugs, wiling to undertake counseling and as necessary rehabilitation," Cruz explained.     

She stressed that rehabilitation may be a better option in the long-run for both the department and the employee. "This is a document that's almost 20 years old, so laws have changed, and times have changed, so we want to review this policy to see if it's something we can use for the Department of Education," she said.

The committee to review the policy will be meeting on Thursday. 

