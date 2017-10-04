DOE drug policy under review

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Long-time Guam Education Board member Maria Gutierrez will be taking over as chairwoman of the education board after Peter Alecxis Ada stepped down last week.More >>
A Sinajana woman was arrested by the Mandana Drug Task Force on Tuesday for Terrorizing. Police Spokesperson AJ Balajadia says no drugs were involved, but the complaint was filed with a task force officer. Balajadia says 33-year- old Charissa Tenorio was accused of threatening a woman known to her. She is the sister of Lt. Governor Candidate Josh Tenorio. Josh Tenorio told KUAM News, "I helped raise my sister since she was ten years old when my dad died. I love her very much."More >>
While he won't officially start until January next year, the incoming General Manager for the Guam Solid Waste Authority took time to introduce himself to Guam's Mayors today. Greg Martin met with the Mayor's Council of Guam during their monthly meeting this morning:More >>
Still no word on how a missing man who was found dead earlier this week came to pass.More >>
The federal court refused to show leniency on a drunken passenger en route to Guam.More >>
The parents arrested and charged with leaving their two young children in the car while they shopped at Kmart have been released.More >>
A Sinajana woman is under arrest after she allegedly threatened another woman known to her. Charissa Marie Tenorio, 33, is charged with terrorizing. Guam police department spokesman officer AJ Balajadia says the Mandana Drug Task Force made the arrest after a complaint was made to police on Monday. Tenorio is being held in custody on the charges. No other details about the alleged incident have been released at this time. We should note, Tenorio is also the sister of Josh Tenorio, ca...More >>
The prosecution wants the high court to step in on a Superior Court judge's restitution ruling made last month in a high profile shooting case involving two police officers.More >>
A veteran police officer will return to work on Wednesday despite allegations of child sexual abuse.More >>
