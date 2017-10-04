Guam Solid Waste Authority GM has first meeting with mayors - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

While he won't officially start until January next year, the incoming General Manager for the Guam Solid Waste Authority took time to introduce himself to Guam's Mayors today. Greg Martin met with the Mayor's Council of Guam during their monthly meeting this morning:

"I look forward to working with all of you in the future, I officially don't take over 'til sometime after January 1 but after I do that I'll make it a point to make an appointment with each one of you, sit down and go over any issues may have and work with the council, as well," he said.

GSWA will take over full operational control effective December 31.

