Celestin Babauta sworn-in to Charter Schools Council

The newest member of the Guam Charter Schools Council was sworn in by lieutenant governor Ray Tenorio Wednesday. Celestin Babauta had humble beginnings in a home without heated water or a flushing toilet and said these experiences showed him the importance of education.  

"When I went into the Air Force, because my father couldn't afford to send me to school," he shared, "I was able to get an associate's degree, a bachelors degree and a masters degree. And as a result of that my family and I are now able to have a better quality of life."

His goals as part of the Charter Council are to ensure students are prepared to become life-long learners and succeed in the work force. Babauta has worked in education for over 20 years, including as an associate dean at the Guam Community College and chief of education and training for the United States Air Force.

