Team Lou & Josh reveal new homebase

The first officially-declared gubernatorial team for election 2018 opened its campaign headquarters Wednesday.

"I'm Lou Leon Guerrero, and I'm running for governor," was the statement the former senator and banking executive made, which was met with a raucous round of applause. And so it begins. The democratic hopeful Leon Guerrero and running mate Josh Tenorio will operate their campaign out of this office space in Hagatna. The current bank of Guam chairman and CEO expressing excitement about what lies ahead, saying, "We are first out of the gate, and we will continue to keep that momentum up till we win in November of 2018."

And what would be the top priority of a Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration?

"We need to really focus on the economy, and one of the things that Josh and I have been talking about is to really look at what are the agencies in government that provide revenues and those agencies are going to be our focus," she stated.

Lieutenant governor-hopeful Tenorio has worked for the Carl Gutierrez administration, in Congress, and for the Superior Court of Guam. But it's his first time running for elected office. He looks forward to introducing himself to the electorate, noting, "This is an opportunity to challenge my assumptions about how things are working on Guam and help refine what it is that can help the government go forward."

There are two other democratic teams expected to run. Leon Guerrero says it will take a united party to wrest back control from 16 years of republican rule, commenting, "We are talking about whoever wins the primary that we are committed to support that democratic candidate so that we can win Adelup!"

The primary election is scheduled one year from now.