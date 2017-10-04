No word on how elderly man with dementia died

Still no word on how a missing man who was found dead earlier this week came to pass.

As reported, 76-year-old Joaquin Talavera Flores, also known as Tata Kindo, was reported missing last week.

On Monday, a body believed to be his was located just 70 yards from his home along Route 15 in Yigo.

Authorities reported the elderly man suffered from dementia.

Though he was positively identified by family on Tuesday, an autopsy is pending.

KUAM has confirmed the island's chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola is currently off-island.