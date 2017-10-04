Kwon Woo Sung re-sentenced to 1.5 years in prison

The federal court refused to show leniency on a drunken passenger en route to Guam.

Kwon Woo Sung was re-sentenced on Tuesday to 1.5-years in federal prison.

Last year, Sung was on board a flight to Guam from Korea when he had too much to drink, smoked in the lavatory, and needed to be restrained by five passengers the rest of the flight.

Sung already served 47 days jailtime, a sentence which parties both agreed was sufficient for the charge.

The court, however, disagreed calling his acts "egregious."

Along with jailtime, the court ordered he pay a $10,500 fine.