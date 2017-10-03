Woman allegedly threatened another woman

A Sinajana woman is under arrest after she allegedly threatened another woman known to her. Charissa Marie Tenorio, 33, is charged with terrorizing. Guam police department spokesman officer AJ Balajadia says the Mandana Drug Task Force made the arrest after a complaint was made to police on Monday.

Tenorio is being held in custody on the charges. No other details about the alleged incident have been released at this time.

We should note, Tenorio is also the sister of Josh Tenorio, candidate for Lt. Governor of Guam.