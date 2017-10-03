Woman allegedly threatened another woman - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Woman allegedly threatened another woman

Posted: Updated:

A Sinajana woman is under arrest after she allegedly threatened another woman known to her. Charissa Marie Tenorio, 33, is charged with terrorizing. Guam police department spokesman officer AJ Balajadia says the Mandana Drug Task Force made the arrest after a complaint was made to police on Monday.
Tenorio is being held in custody on the charges. No other details about the alleged incident have been released at this time.

We should note, Tenorio is also the sister of Josh Tenorio, candidate for Lt. Governor of Guam. 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Woman allegedly threatened another woman

    Woman allegedly threatened another woman

    A Sinajana woman is under arrest after she allegedly threatened another woman known to her. Charissa Marie Tenorio, 33, is charged with terrorizing. Guam police department spokesman officer AJ Balajadia says the Mandana Drug Task Force made the arrest after a complaint was made to police on Monday. Tenorio is being held in custody on the charges. No other details about the alleged incident have been released at this time. We should note, Tenorio is also the sister of Josh Tenorio, ca...

    More >>

    A Sinajana woman is under arrest after she allegedly threatened another woman known to her. Charissa Marie Tenorio, 33, is charged with terrorizing. Guam police department spokesman officer AJ Balajadia says the Mandana Drug Task Force made the arrest after a complaint was made to police on Monday. Tenorio is being held in custody on the charges. No other details about the alleged incident have been released at this time. We should note, Tenorio is also the sister of Josh Tenorio, ca...

    More >>

  • AG files appeal over Mark Torre, Jr.'s restitution ruling

    AG files appeal over Mark Torre, Jr.'s restitution ruling

    The prosecution wants the high court to step in on a Superior Court judge's restitution ruling made last month in a high profile shooting case involving two police officers.

    More >>

    The prosecution wants the high court to step in on a Superior Court judge's restitution ruling made last month in a high profile shooting case involving two police officers.

    More >>

  • Cop accused of child abuse returning to work

    Cop accused of child abuse returning to work

    A veteran police officer will return to work on Wednesday despite allegations of child sexual abuse.

    More >>

    A veteran police officer will return to work on Wednesday despite allegations of child sexual abuse.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly