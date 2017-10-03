Guamanians in Las Vegas recall 'deadliest shooting in modern American history'

Chaos in the entertainment capital of the world. More than 50 dead and over 500 injured after the gunman, 64 year old Stephen Paddock, opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival Sunday night. KUAM News spoke with several Guamanians about their experience the moment shots rang out.

A city now in recovery mode. "It's crazy there are people in the world that are like that that can do crazy things just like that," said Nathan Martinez. This the day after this man opened fire at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

"It was pretty chaotic," he added, "There was a lot of people in uniform running around the hotel and I was actually woken up around 4am by SWAT members. They came in to the room just to make sure everything was all clear. They just said stay in the room and lock the door."

The Guam native was sleeping in his hotel room on the 5th floor of the Mandalay Bay. It was only after constant phone calls from his co-workers he finally woke up to the bad news.

And just a few blocks down the Vegas strip, "all the security was trying to get us out of the way. People are panicking and yelling and just fear for their life."

Guam's own professional MMA fighter, Jon Tuck, was walking the strip when he noticed the chaos that followed the shooting. "And when we found out there was so much police, They cleared the strip. I never seen the strip so empty. Went to our hotel and people just started screaming out of nowhere and just started running out of the lobby and just shouting and they were saying they are shooting get away, go, run, run, run," he said.

Meanwhile, minutes away at the McCarran International Airport, former Agana Heights resident, and TSA agent Bella Gumataotao Hudson recalls the active shooter alert, saying, "The airport got lock down. We weren't able to go anywhere and they didn't release anyone until 1:30 in the morning."

"Where the event was happening you are almost across the street from where the runways at so people were running to get out of harm's way and they happen to run out on the tarmac," he recalled.

While those from Guam we reached out to say they are safe, many like Tuck say they are ready to help out and donate blood to the scores affected by this tragedy.

Acting Governor Ray Tenorio is calling for all government agencies to lower their flags to half-staff as a mark of respect for those lives that were senselessly cut short in the tragic events in Vegas. Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes also sending prayers to all affecting saying it is love that conquers hate.