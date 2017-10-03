Parents that left their kids in a car are attorney, judge in South Korea

It should be a lesson to all parents: Never leave your child alone in a car. While no injuries were reported, a couple visiting from South Korea was placed under arrest for allegedly leaving their two young children in a parked car in the sweltering heat while they shopped at Kmart.

"We were only in the store for three minutes," is what 38-year-old Sangwoo Yoon and 35-year-old Jungeun Sul reportedly told police just before they were arrested and charged with child abuse and leaving children unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle as misdemeanors and petty misdemeanors. KUAM cameras were on scene Monday afternoon as authorities pried open a door of a gray Mitsubishi Lancer.

GFD & GPD personnel rescued 2 children from a locked car at KMart. They were unable to wake the kids by knocking on the windows. pic.twitter.com/MPPvtnScaq — KUAM News (@kuamnews) October 2, 2017

Inside were two sleeping children - a 6-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl - both seen sweating profusely. The siblings appeared to be slumped forward and unresponsive to rescue personnel who made repeated attempts to wake them.

According to court documents, two women spotted the children around 2:30 p.m.

That's about the time they called 911. Only after the children were removed from the car did mom and dad appear. The time? 3:15 p.m.

Fortunately the children were unharmed.

Court documents state the parents told police they turned off the car engine, rolled up the windows, and left their children locked inside while they shopped.

Mom and dad also revealed they are highly educated - Yoon an attorney and Sul a judge, both working in South Korea.

Police on scene also reported seeing an increase in cases like this involving tourists.

While tragedy was fortunately averted, KUAM files show Guam has had similar cases that resulted in fatalities.

In 2013, a 2-year-old girl was left in a parked car for seven hours .She suffered from suffocation and burns to almost 50-percent of her body.

In 2014, a 3-month old baby boy was left in a parked car just outside his house for nearly two hours. He was found alive, but whimpering with obvious burns to his skin and foaming at the mouth. He died shortly after. The couple in this case was spared jail time.

They were however, court ordered to produce a Public Service Announcement on the dangers of leaving your child unattended in a vehicle.