DPW cancels procurement to rebuild Sanchez

It's deja vu all over again - the Department of Public Works has cancelled the $100 million procurement to rebuild one of the island's most dilapidated schools.

"The school is just getting worse and worse and I'm very concerned about the safety of the kids," said Yigo mayor Rudy Matanane. He said this while standing outside Simon Sanchez High School after hearing that the latest bid to rebuild the school was cancelled by the Department of Public Works.

The cancellation comes after DPW denied a procurement protest by bidder CoreTech International. The protest was filed last month and alleged that documents required by Guam law were missing in the solicitation package, and that a notice of default CTI received for a separate project should not be considered a record of default in the current project.

However a protest denial letter issued on Monday deemed both of CTI's claims as untimely, and the second claim as "absurd" and "without merit". However, DPW did elect to cancel and revise the invitation for bid. Mayor Matanane and Guam Educational Facilities Foundation director Phil Flores shared their concerns

"Someone from CoreTech said they shouldn't use past reference of their performance in them participating in this bid, its very well known that whatever you do in the past kind of reflects on the future. Most especially, they've been doing work for the government of Guam and they failed to accomplish what's needed let alone this $100 million project," he shared.

"I think their comments about the documents is just a smoke screen, what they're' really trying to do is force the government of Guam, Public Works, to ignore the default, the non-ADA compliant sidewalks, the delay with the bridges project."

However in a press release from CTI, the company is adamant that DPW violated procurement law by failing to include half a dozen documents and that an accusation of default should not be considered a record of default until adjudicated through the Guam courts. CTI also alleges it was treated "unfairly" in an attempt to interfere with the evaluation process. However DPW said the allegation of bias is "unprofessional" and "based on unsubstantiated speculation."

The bid will now be revised before its reissuance.