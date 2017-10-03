AG files appeal over Mark Torre, Jr.'s restitution ruling

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The prosecution wants the high court to step in on a Superior Court judge's restitution ruling made last month in a high profile shooting case involving two police officers.More >>
The prosecution wants the high court to step in on a Superior Court judge's restitution ruling made last month in a high profile shooting case involving two police officers.More >>
A veteran police officer will return to work on Wednesday despite allegations of child sexual abuse.More >>
A veteran police officer will return to work on Wednesday despite allegations of child sexual abuse.More >>
An all out robbery spree that spanned for about 12 hours led to the arrest of a 17 year old and two other minors.More >>
An all out robbery spree that spanned for about 12 hours led to the arrest of a 17 year old and two other minors.More >>
High School students interested in attending the U.S. Service Academies should submit their applications to Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo who announced she is accepting them for congressional nomination.More >>
High School students interested in attending the U.S. Service Academies should submit their applications to Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo who announced she is accepting them for congressional nomination.More >>
A bill that would allow for Merit Award recipients to attend the Guam Community College their freshman and sophomore years, received support from both GCC and the University of Guam.More >>
A bill that would allow for Merit Award recipients to attend the Guam Community College their freshman and sophomore years, received support from both GCC and the University of Guam.More >>
38 year old Sangwoo Yoon and 35 year old Jungeun Sul are each charged with 2 counts of child abuse and leaving children unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle.More >>
38 year old Sangwoo Yoon and 35 year old Jungeun Sul are each charged with 2 counts of child abuse and leaving children unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle.More >>
Guam Police Department Officers could be seen outside Simon Sanchez High School Tuesday morning following a modified lockdown at the Yigo campus.More >>
Guam Police Department Officers could be seen outside Simon Sanchez High School Tuesday morning following a modified lockdown at the Yigo campus.More >>
The Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities is inviting the community to come to their workshops throughout October for National Disability Employment Awareness Month.More >>
The Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities is inviting the community to come to their workshops throughout October for National Disability Employment Awareness Month.More >>
A flag ceremony honoring Korean War Veterans was held on Monday at the Guam Congress Building. The ceremony is the first, in monthly ceremonies hosted by the Committee on military affairs to honor various veterans' organizations on Guam.More >>
A flag ceremony honoring Korean War Veterans was held on Monday at the Guam Congress Building. The ceremony is the first, in monthly ceremonies hosted by the Committee on military affairs to honor various veterans' organizations on Guam.More >>