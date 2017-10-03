AG files appeal over Mark Torre, Jr.'s restitution ruling

The prosecution wants the high court to step in on a Superior Court judge's restitution ruling made last month in a high profile shooting case involving two police officers.

Former GPD officer Mark Torre Jr. was only required to pay his fellow officer, Elbert Piolo's, family $5-thousand in restitution.

The attorney general's office filed the appeal early today with the Supreme Court of Guam.

Last month, Judge Michael Bordallo determined the court wasn't the proper forum to make a determination regarding future economic earnings and loss. The family was seeking 1.8-million dollars for Piolo's lost wages as a GPD officer.

Torre Jr. was only ordered to pay the balance for out-of-pocket funeral expenses and catering.

Earlier this year, He was convicted of negligent homicide for the shooting death of Piolo back in 2015.

Torre remains under house arrest.