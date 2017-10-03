Cop accused of child abuse returning to work

A veteran police officer will return to work on Wednesday despite allegations of child sexual abuse.

James Norbert Muna appeared in court on Tuesday in civilian clothes.

He was arrested earlier this year after the alleged victim, an 11-year-old girl, reported repeated abuse from Muna to her mother.

Trial was set for September 24, 2018.

GPD, meanwhile, confirms he'll be returning to work, but detailed to administrative duties only.