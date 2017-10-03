Emmanuel Reselap faces charges for assault, robbery

An all out robbery spree that spanned for about 12 hours led to the arrest of a 17 year old and two other minors.

Emmanuel Manny Reselap is being charged as an adult for armed car-jacking, attempted armed car-jacking, 2nd degree robbery, attempted 2nd degree robbery, and aggravated assault - all with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon. He is also charged with 6 counts of assault.

Court documents state the incident started at a Dededo Laundromat just before 11:30 pm Saturday. A couple was held at gunpoint as the suspects took off with their car. Moments later, authorities responding to a car crash near a Dededo condo after the same suspect allegedly threatened a third victim with a gun before taking off. It was just after midnight, police were called again to the same complex where the suspects then attacked a fourth victim demanding for his car keys. The victim struggled with the suspect before eventually running to safety inside his condo, then activating his car panic alarm.

But, it didn't end there...just before noon, police get a call that a couple threatened at gunpoint at the Micronesia Mall. Both were eventually able to get away and call for help.

Authorities later tracked down the suspect who admitted he drank too much Vodka, and was the mastermind behind the idea to steal the car.