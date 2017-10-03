Woman, 26, hit expectant mother in the stomach twice

A 26 year old woman is under arrest after she allegedly punched an expectant mother in the stomach not once, but two times. It happened at a Mongmong apartment Sunday morning.

Stercy Stephen is charged with family violence and assault on an unborn child.

Court documents state the victim told police her ex-girlfriend showed up uninvited demanding for the keys to the car. When she refused, the suspect allegedly used her forearm to pin the victim up against the wall. The victim then fell to the ground landing on her back before being punched twice in the stomach. The suspect then grabbed the car keys.

All of this happening while a toddler was also in the room watching. The victim told police she is seven months pregnant and complained of stomach pain.

Officers also noticed a bite mark on her finger.