Japan consul general addresses recent impacts on Guam

Guam's military buildup has the strong support of the Tokyo government, and the North Korean missile threats helped fuel a further drop in Japanese arrivals. Those were two of the key points in a speech Tuesday by the Japanese Consul General.

In wide-ranging remarks before the Tumon Bay Rotary club, Consul General Shinji Urabayashi says Pyong Yang's menacing words along with the rising cost of tour packages, a weakened yen, and a decline in airline seats all contribute to the slump in arrivals. Still, he is hopeful of a rebound, saying, "I hope in the near future the trend will be reversed and many Japanese tourists like in the past, will be back again."

He says Japan is America's top ally in the region, and he wishes for continued close ties, adding, "Not only for Japan's security but also to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific Region, especially during the difficult times like now during the latest threats from the north Korea."

On the relocation of U.S. Marines from the Japanese island of Okinawa, he says the Tokyo government has come through with more than $3 billion for the move. He deferred to the local military and recent remarks by Rear Admiral Soshana Chatfield on the buildup specifics, but, "I assure you that my government highly supports this effort."

But the Consul General closed with a very personal message. He said he had the honor of attending several World War two memorial services, noting, "My heart ached to listen to what happened here in summer more than 70 years ago. The fact that many Chamorro people experienced much pain and suffering."

Consul Urabayashi said he couldn't find words to express his feelings at the time, but took this opportunity to offer his condolences. He has since found a greater appreciation for the humility of the Chamorro people, and a deeper understanding he says of their expression of tolerance.

He said, simply, "We have forgiven, but we will never forget."