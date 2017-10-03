Congresswoman Bordallo accepting application for service academies

High School students interested in attending the U.S. Service Academies should submit their applications to Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo who announced she is accepting them for congressional nomination.

The service academies are the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point.

Packets must be submitted by December 1, 2017 for consideration.

Interested students should contact the Guam District Office at (671) 477-4272, if they have any questions about the nomination process or need help in completing their application. They can also learn more about the nomination process, at www.bordallo.house.gov.