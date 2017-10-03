Support for bill applying Merit Award to GCC

A bill that would allow for Merit Award recipients to attend the Guam Community College their freshman and sophomore years, received support from both GCC and the University of Guam.

Bill 148, introduced by Senator Louise Muna went up for public hearing this morning. The current law only allows for Merit Award recipients to attend the University of Guam and complete their 4-year degree there.

Kit Nonato, from GCC'S Council on Post Secondary Affairs believes GCC should be an option for merit scholars to get their degree. Nonato says it provides students hands on learning while obtaining their degree, adding, "Being a merit scholar means a student stood out from their peers they can lead they're involved with the community challenged themselves to accomplish greater goals."

"Merit scholarships are only available to high school students to graduate at the University of Guam - why not at GCC? We offer two-year programs that prepare us for the workforce," Nonato continued.

Officials from the University of Guam were in support of the bill's intent, but also expressed some concerns about whether students can fulfill the merit scholar requirements and complete their degree within the four-year timeframe because some classes from GCC may not be transferrable.