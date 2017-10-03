DISID holding workshops

The Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities is inviting the community to come to their workshops throughout October for National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

DISID Director Ben Servino said, "So they know what resources exist, what options exist. We're going to be having workshops targeted towards pre-employment, you know preparation for the job seekers, they can learn how to write a good resume, do a job application, do a mock interview, and on October 11 - that's the big day our conference."

This Thursday, October 5 they will be hosting a workshop for Employment Opportunities within the Government of Guam. The workshop will be held in the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation conference from on the 6th floor of the DNA Building from 9am to 10:30am.

For more information on N-DEAM activities visit the DISID website at DISID.GUAM.GOV.