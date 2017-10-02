Korean War vets honored at Guam Congress Building

A flag ceremony honoring Korean War Veterans was held on Monday at the Guam Congress Building. The ceremony is the first, in monthly ceremonies hosted by the Committee on military affairs to honor various veterans' organizations on Guam.

An exhibit will also be held in conjunction with the ceremonies. For the rest of the month, visitors can see a display of artifacts from the Korean War in the Guam Congress Building lobby.

The ceremonies will be held every first Monday of the month.