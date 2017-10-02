Godiva Chocolate fashion line debuts at T Galleria

Chocolate lovers, you're going to love this: the new Gold Discovery Collection was rolled out by Godiva at the T Galleria in Tumon. It was a night of flavors and fashion, because along with debut of the new luxury chocolates fashion designer Sophie Ann Cochevelou designed four dresses inspired by the new collection. Cochevelou is an east London based French fashion, costume and jewelry designer and performance maker.

"In my personal work I try to create wearable art with recycling materials usually I take already used object of fabric of products or toys or plastic material so this has been applying the concept to a luxury brand and taking it to the next level," explained the designer.

Her artwork along with the dresses will be on display at the T Galleria through November.