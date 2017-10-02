SSHS, GW loced-kdown after bullets found

Guam Police Department Officers could be seen outside Simon Sanchez High School Tuesday morning following a modified lockdown at the school campus. According to deputy Superintendent Chris Anderson, the modified lockdown was initiated at 11:24AM after a 22 caliber bullet was found in the main office. The lockdown was lifted at 11:50AM following a search of the main office, hallways, restrooms and other student areas of interest.

While five bullets were also found at George Washington High School near the campus elevator, Anderson confirmed the Mangilao campus was not placed on lockdown after consideration of the Risk Assessment Matrix. Anderson added no gun shots were heard in either case.