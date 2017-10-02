SSHS, GW loced-kdown after bullets found

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Guam Police Department Officers could be seen outside Simon Sanchez High School Tuesday morning following a modified lockdown at the Yigo campus.More >>
Guam Police Department Officers could be seen outside Simon Sanchez High School Tuesday morning following a modified lockdown at the Yigo campus.More >>
A test of Guam's sirens revealed two were not in working order - one at the Agricultural Station in Inarajan and the other at Ft. Soledad in Umatac.More >>
A test of Guam's sirens revealed two were not in working order - one at the Agricultural Station in Inarajan and the other at Ft. Soledad in Umatac.More >>
We're all in this together. Parents reportedly stepping up to keep tuition at Catholic schools down. According to some principals in a press conference on Monday, parents have opted to do fundraisers rather than raise tuition.More >>
We're all in this together. Parents reportedly stepping up to keep tuition at Catholic schools down. According to some principals in a press conference on Monday, parents have opted to do fundraisers rather than raise tuition.More >>
The Chamorro Land Trust Commission is not commenting on a Justice Department lawsuit filed Friday, that seeks to halt the program exclusively for native Chamorros.More >>
The Chamorro Land Trust Commission is not commenting on a Justice Department lawsuit filed Friday, that seeks to halt the program exclusively for native Chamorros.More >>
The Guam Visitors Bureau won gold at the Pacific Asia Travel Association for its 2016 Shop Guam e-Festival Mobile Campaign.More >>
The Guam Visitors Bureau won gold at the Pacific Asia Travel Association for its 2016 Shop Guam e-Festival Mobile Campaign.More >>
. 76 year old Joaquin Talavera Flores, also known as Tata Kindo, was last seen in the village early last Wednesday.More >>
. 76 year old Joaquin Talavera Flores, also known as Tata Kindo, was last seen in the village early last Wednesday.More >>
Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department personnel rescued two children from a locked car at the K Mart parking lot Monday afternoon. Officers and firemen were unable to wake the children by knocking on the windows.More >>
Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department personnel rescued two children from a locked car at the K Mart parking lot Monday afternoon. Officers and firemen were unable to wake the children by knocking on the windows.More >>
Taking the chairmanship is Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, with Jon Junior Calvo elected as vice chairman, Jennifer Dulla elected as secretary and Arlene Bordallo elected as treasurer.More >>
Taking the chairmanship is Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, with Jon Junior Calvo elected as vice chairman, Jennifer Dulla elected as secretary and Arlene Bordallo elected as treasurer.More >>
Court documents state the suspect allegedly hit the victim twice in the head with a metal object believed to be a leg from a chair. The victim was found bloody with a laceration on his head.More >>
Court documents state the suspect allegedly hit the victim twice in the head with a metal object believed to be a leg from a chair. The victim was found bloody with a laceration on his head.More >>