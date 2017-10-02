Two emergency sirens inoperable

A test of Guam's sirens revealed two were not in working order - one at the Agricultural Station in Inarajan and the other at Ft. Soledad in Umatac.

The sirens are used to warn residents of an emergency throughout the island including this one in the Tumon area.

In the event of a real emergency, Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense would use other forms of mass communication to alert the public including, the Emergency Alert System via TV and radio, local media, and alerts via text message.

Today was a quarterly test done to help identify shortfalls within the system.