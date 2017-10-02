Parents rally to keep Catholic school tuition down

We're all in this together. Parents reportedly stepping up to keep tuition at Catholic schools down. According to some principals in a press conference on Monday, parents have opted to do fundraisers rather than raise tuition.

Earlier this year, the Archdiocese of Agana announced the need for assessments on all Catholic schools.

Those assessments translated to a $25 annual fee per student and a $12 monthly fee per student.

The fees are needed to support operations, including the Superintendent's Office and the Chancery. "Our parents love catholic schools, catholic education. We are in this together and we will help and we will support," said Sister Maria Rosario Gaite.

Lisa Baza-Cruz added, "There's no increase in tuition, but we will do our fundraising efforts to take care of that assessment."

According to Catholic Schools Superintendent Richard Alvia, student enrollment has dropped slightly.

Last school year totaled at 4,424 while this school year enrollment count is at 4,201.

Though he attributes some of the decline to the assessments, other factors may include students moving away or choosing to attend public school.