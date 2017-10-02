Union wants accountability for charter schools

The Guam Federation of Teachers wants accountability for Guam's Charter Schools - that message was sent out to GFT membership just as legislation was introduced to amend the existing charter law and how budgets are submitted.

Over enrollment, luxury retreats and failure to meet fire code - those are all issues that have plagued at least one of the island's charter schools in recent years.

In light of this, the Guam Federation of Teachers wants financial accountability, with President Sanjay Sharma recommending that charter schools be required to follow public competitive bid processes, forbid related-party transactions, adopt salary policies, be subject to annual audits and be required to post detailed budgets online.

Senator Joe San Agustin said, "Maybe we can consider adding the OPA to take a look at what they're doing, but that may be also adding another burden on the OPA. But if there is a requirement for an independent audit we would like to see that DOA gets involved and can actually state, who's your independent auditor? What have they found? Is it justifiable what you're spending? And if not, the independent audit will start nipping at that?"

Currently, charter school expenditures are reviewed by DOE. The Guam Education Board has also voted in support of severing financial ties with the charter schools due to budgetary concerns. San Agustin introduced Bill 191 last week, which would amend the existing charter law by allowing charter schools to submit budgets directly to the legislature instead of the school board.

"And I honestly believe DOE loves that, the charter school is going to love that because they get to justify where the students are coming from, what they need and how much they plan on expanding," said the senator.

The bill would also add the Guam Community College to the charter council, require DOE to provide the council with an executive director, and allow charter schools to file more than one petition per calendar year. As for GFT concerns over accountability, San Agustin said the union is invited to raise those concerns during a roundtable discussion with the Charter School council next Monday at 1:30PM at the Guam Congress Building.