CLTC won't comment on DOJ lawsuit

The Chamorro Land Trust Commission is not commenting on a Justice Department lawsuit filed Friday, that seeks to halt the program exclusively for native Chamorros.

The complaint alleges it is discriminatory and a violation of the federal Fair Housing Act.

The complaint identifies a specific case where an African-American lost his home on trust land when his Chamorro wife passed away The suit further argues that the CLTC cannot be compared to a similar program for native Hawaiians because it was not enacted by congress or implemented pursuant to authority established by congress.

The lawsuit seeks to invalidate the more than 40-year old Chamorro Land trust act, which controls about 15-percent of Guam's total land area, or 20,000 acres. It would also prohibit the commission from refusing applications based on race or national origin. It would also subject the commission to monetary damages for discriminatory practices.