Guilty. Not guilty. Or not proven?

The Vatican is still not releasing a verdict on Archbishop Anthony Apuron's canonical trial. "I was in contact with Father Justin Wachs just last week. He says that the sentence has been determined, but they have to send it out to the other judges for their signatures," said Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes.

Though not much of an update, Archbishop Byrnes maintains his position- that his predecessor's possible return to the island would be disastrous. During a July press conference, Archbishop Byrnes cited disarray and ineffectiveness in operations, lacking policies, and consultative bodies that were underutilized.

"I think it would be a disaster if Archbishop Apuron were to return as the bishop of record. And again, that's my opinion, my estimation. It's based on nothing that I've heard from Rome. But really, sincerely from my experience," he said.

As reported, the Tribunal visited the island earlier this year to collect testimony.

The Tribunal consisted of Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, Father James Conn, Father Wachs (who served as the notary), and canon lawyers representing Apuron. Among those deposed were Apuron's four alleged victims: Roy Quintanilla, Walter Denton, Roland Sonida, and Doris Concepion who is mother of the late Joseph "Sonny" Quinata.

The testimony the Tribunal gathered was sent to three unnamed judges for deliberations.

"I don't know who the judges are, but apparently they have to send one piece of paper to wherever they're from. Once they've gotten the signatures, it'll be delivered to me, to the promoter of justice, and to the archbishop himself," he said.

Similar to the judicial system, Apuron would have the right to an appeal.

According to Apuron's local attorney Jacque Terlaje, she's yet to receive word on a verdict.

Meanwhile, like the rest of the world, Archbishop Byrnes waits. His future on Guam possibly impacted by the Vatican's decision. "It is such an important event that it's kind of hanging there. And some resolution I think would just be really helpful," he said.