Philippine judges on island for conference

A group of fifteen judges from the Philippines is visiting here, after attending last week's Pacific Judicial Council meeting in Saipan. They met Monday with federal magistrate judge Joaquin Manibusan junior and toured the District court building. Delegation spokesperson, Judge Georgina Hidalgo was impressed with the local facilities.

Meanwhile, she says Philippine courts are becoming overwhelmed with cases related to President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drugs, as he said, "At least that is a help to curb the drug menace in the Philippines. "

"If people will be prosecuted then this will be a deterrent. And also it will be a chance also for the defendant to go into rehabilitation."

However, the Duterte Administration has come under fire from international rights groups over extra-judicial killings. Thousands have been killed in police raids against suspected traffickers. The Philippine judges are on their way back home after four-days of presentations, lectures and continuing legal education at the judicial conference.

