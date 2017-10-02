Fishing woes at the Hagatna Boat Basin came to a head...again

Net fishermen thought they were given the green light when they got a permit from the Department of Agriculture, but that wasn't the case.

Johnny "Atuali" Taitano thought it would be a great day for fishing - at least a letter from the Department of Agriculture left him with the impression he could be at the Hagatna Boat Basin. "We were given the green light Friday by the Department of Agriculture the Director of Fisheries he said yes Johnny you can fish. It was authenticated by the rules and regulations and the boundaries to stay within it just came to a full circle from where we were," he told KUAM News.

KUAM obtained the said permit with a Department of Agriculture letterhead that allowed for fishing from September 29 through October 5th - one week for fishermen like Taitano to be at the boat basin to fish for Atulai.

It reads net fishing would be allowed, "For cultural/educational purposes to ensure this traditional fishing practice continues for future generations."

However when KUAM inquired with Agriculture Director Matt Sablan, he said "It's not official, it doesn't exist, I never signed a document."

Sablan says he's not sure how it ever got out, but he never reviewed or signed any documents permitting fishing at the Boat Basin. Sablan's signature is not on the document, nor is anyone elses.

In-fighting amongst net fishermen and rod and reel fishermen came to a head several months ago over a defunct fishing memorandum issued by then Port Authority of Guam administration in 2013. Current Port General Manager Joanne Brown, clarified the Port's position stating while the former administration had drafted the memo, there was nothing formally established in the law. Since then, net fishing at the boat basin has since been banned.

Sablan says, "The jurisdiction at the Boat Basin is The Port, so I don't want it to conflict with the PAG authority. It is at their discretion."

By noon, the Port Police along with Agriculture Conservation Officers were at the marina. Assistant Chief of Police Chris Roberto said they came to enforce the port rules and regulations the fishermen were cooperative and removed the nets without incident.