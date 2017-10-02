GVB wins gold for app campaign

The Guam Visitors Bureau won gold at the Pacific Asia Travel Association for its 2016 Shop Guam e-Festival Mobile Campaign. The Mobile Travel Application award had over 200 submissions from 77 different organizations throughout the world. GVB president Nate Denight says the recognition shows GVB's dedication and innovation when it comes to promoting Guam.

The campaign started in 2012 and attracted over 300-thousand international visitor arrivals in Fiscal Year 2016, generating 15 million dollars worth of media exposure value and including 180 local businesses.

This year's Shop Guam e-Festival begins on November 10th, with the free app available at the App Store and on Google Play.