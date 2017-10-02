Police find body of missing elderly man with dementia

Police have confirmed the body believed to be that of a man reported missing last week has been found. It was located just 70 yards away from his home on route 15 in Yigo. 76 year old Joaquin Talavera Flores, also known as Tata Kindo, was last seen in the village early last Wednesday.

Authorities say he suffered from dementia.

Though they are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm how he died and his identity, police say the body was dressed in the same clothing that Flores was last seen wearing.