Kids rescued after being locked-into car in parking lot

Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department personnel rescued two children from a locked car at the K Mart parking lot Monday afternoon. Officers and firemen were unable to wake the children by knocking on the windows.

A crowd gathered in the parking lot and watched as GFD was able to unlock the vehicle using a "slim jim" and pull the sleeping, sweating children - a toddler girl and a young boy - out of the car.

The parents are tourists. According to police, they are seeing an increase in cases like this involving tourists. When police told the father of the children they could've been hurt, he laughed it off. He told police he is a lawyer and his wife is a judge in Korea.