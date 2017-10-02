Regine Biscoe Lee named chairperson of Democratic Party of Guam

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A test of Guam's sirens revealed two were not in working order - one at the Agricultural Station in Inarajan and the other at Ft. Soledad in Umatac.More >>
A test of Guam's sirens revealed two were not in working order - one at the Agricultural Station in Inarajan and the other at Ft. Soledad in Umatac.More >>
We're all in this together. Parents reportedly stepping up to keep tuition at Catholic schools down. According to some principals in a press conference on Monday, parents have opted to do fundraisers rather than raise tuition.More >>
We're all in this together. Parents reportedly stepping up to keep tuition at Catholic schools down. According to some principals in a press conference on Monday, parents have opted to do fundraisers rather than raise tuition.More >>
The Chamorro Land Trust Commission is not commenting on a Justice Department lawsuit filed Friday, that seeks to halt the program exclusively for native Chamorros.More >>
The Chamorro Land Trust Commission is not commenting on a Justice Department lawsuit filed Friday, that seeks to halt the program exclusively for native Chamorros.More >>
The Guam Visitors Bureau won gold at the Pacific Asia Travel Association for its 2016 Shop Guam e-Festival Mobile Campaign.More >>
The Guam Visitors Bureau won gold at the Pacific Asia Travel Association for its 2016 Shop Guam e-Festival Mobile Campaign.More >>
. 76 year old Joaquin Talavera Flores, also known as Tata Kindo, was last seen in the village early last Wednesday.More >>
. 76 year old Joaquin Talavera Flores, also known as Tata Kindo, was last seen in the village early last Wednesday.More >>
Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department personnel rescued two children from a locked car at the K Mart parking lot Monday afternoon. Officers and firemen were unable to wake the children by knocking on the windows.More >>
Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department personnel rescued two children from a locked car at the K Mart parking lot Monday afternoon. Officers and firemen were unable to wake the children by knocking on the windows.More >>
Taking the chairmanship is Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, with Jon Junior Calvo elected as vice chairman, Jennifer Dulla elected as secretary and Arlene Bordallo elected as treasurer.More >>
Taking the chairmanship is Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, with Jon Junior Calvo elected as vice chairman, Jennifer Dulla elected as secretary and Arlene Bordallo elected as treasurer.More >>
Court documents state the suspect allegedly hit the victim twice in the head with a metal object believed to be a leg from a chair. The victim was found bloody with a laceration on his head.More >>
Court documents state the suspect allegedly hit the victim twice in the head with a metal object believed to be a leg from a chair. The victim was found bloody with a laceration on his head.More >>