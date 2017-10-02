Regine Biscoe Lee named chairperson of Democratic Party of Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Regine Biscoe Lee named chairperson of Democratic Party of Guam

The Democratic Party of Guam elected new leadership over the weekend. Taking the chairmanship is Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, with Jon Junior Calvo elected as vice chairman, Jennifer Dulla elected as secretary and Arlene Bordallo elected as treasurer. Chairwoman Lee says the new party leadership is up to the challenge of serving the island's needs while working collectively to prepare for a competitive election year.

