Regine Biscoe Lee named chairperson of Democratic Party of Guam

A group of fifteen judges from the Philippines is visiting here, after attending last week's Pacific Judicial Council meeting in Saipan. They met Monday with federal magistrate judge Joaquin Manibusan junior and toured the District court building. Delegation spokesperson, Judge Georgina Hidalgo was impressed with the local facilities. Meanwhile, she says Philippine courts are becoming overwhelmed with cases related to President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drugs, as he said, "...

More >>