Chris Tipingeni held on bail after attack at Harmon apartment

Chris Tipingeni held on bail after attack at Harmon apartment

A 29 year old man is under arrest following an attack at a Harmon apartment early Saturday.

Chris Tipingeni is charged with aggravated assault along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Court documents state the suspect allegedly hit the victim twice in the head with a metal object believed to be a leg from a chair. The victim was found bloody with a laceration on his head.

The suspect was later tracked down at a nearby auto body shop and arrested.

He is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

