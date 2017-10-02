Couple arrested for riot near The Globe

A couple is under arrest after police responded to a riot near the Globe in Tumon early Friday. Curlson Kapich Kikku and Rosie Namio are charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Witnesses state a man with a metal pipe walked up to them making threats.

He then allegedly hit Kikku in the shoulder with the pipe before being taken down to the ground. Authorities reviewed surveillance video that showed that same man laying the middle of the street, while Namio and Kikku allegedly hit and kicked him several times.

Kikku was released on a $5,000 performance bond.