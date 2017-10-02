Couple arrested for riot near The Globe - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Couple arrested for riot near The Globe

A couple is under arrest after police responded to a riot near the Globe in Tumon early Friday. Curlson Kapich Kikku and Rosie Namio are charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Witnesses state a man with a metal pipe walked up to them making threats.

He then allegedly hit Kikku in the shoulder with the pipe before being taken down to the ground. Authorities reviewed surveillance video that showed that same man laying the middle of the street, while Namio and Kikku allegedly hit and kicked him several times.

Kikku was released on a $5,000 performance bond.

  • Two emergency sirens inoperable

    A test of Guam's sirens revealed two were not in working order - one at the Agricultural Station in Inarajan and the other at Ft. Soledad in Umatac.

  • Parents rally to keep Catholic school tuition down

    We're all in this together. Parents reportedly stepping up to keep tuition at Catholic schools down. According to some principals in a press conference on Monday, parents have opted to do fundraisers rather than raise tuition.

  • CLTC won't comment on DOJ lawsuit

    The Chamorro Land Trust Commission is not commenting on a Justice Department lawsuit filed Friday, that seeks to halt the program exclusively for native Chamorros. 

