Chinese men will stand trial for bogus credit cards

Trial has been set for the three Chinese men caught with more than a hundred counterfeit credit cards.

DaoQin Liu, Yunkai Kiu, and Ziwen Weng all appeared in federal court on Monday where each pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of 15 or more counterfeit access devices.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to ten years behind bars.

The trio arrived to Guam last month on a flight from Japan.

Two of them were subject to a search by Customs in which officers reportedly found 118 fake credit cards from foreign banks in their possession.

The third defendant wasn't picked up by the feds until later at a Tumon hotel.

Kiu was released temporarily to his mother's custody.

Trial is set for December 6.