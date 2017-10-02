Calvo heading to UN

The long-standing fight for Chamorro self-determination will once again be presented to members of the United Nations. Governor Eddie Calvo and other Guam leaders will address the UN Commission on Decolonization Tuesday in New York. The Governor says he will raise the same question his great-grandfather Tomas Anderson Calvo did in a 1917 speech to the First Guam Congress.

"And we censure no one although we be the last to be remembered and granted our rights. Our ideals are realized by the giving of that which by right should be granted. And that is to say, the defining of the status of the Chamorro people," said the governor. "We cannot wait another 100 years for this question to be answered."

Calvo says there is a larger challenge now in the legal system. He is appealing a decision by the Guam district court that the Chamorro-only vote is discriminatory, and violates the Constitution.