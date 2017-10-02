Special Olympians training hard and having fun for Koko Road Race

They are no stranger to our cameras and they're certainly don't shy away from physical fitness! KUAM News sat down with our friends from the Special Olympics Guam, who are joining us for this year's Koko Road Race.

Nicolas Taitano, Jarron Marsal, and Kris San Nicolas are an unforgettable trio. You may remember this trio from our last adventure, when we teamed up for Trench challenge. In fact, Nick and Jarron were about two hours ahead us - allowing them official bragging rights.

But the three aren't stopping at that. All three have now signed up for the Guam Koko Road Race 10K.

Nick has been prepping with friends, saying, "Running around the church property and with my church friends and my sister. And I also ran the 5K this past Sunday."

And don't let his reserved demeanor fool you, Nick is pretty competitive having placed first in the 200 meter run for the Special Olympics. He had a few choice words for someone on Team KUAM, wanting to call out our news director, Nick Delgado. When we asked, "Are you going to beat him in that race?" he said happily, "Oh, yeah!"

Meanwhile, Jarron, has been training for the 10K, as well. "I go to Asan Park and I run the field and sometimes I go up and down my hill," he shared. "I just do it for exercise and to meet new people."

Jarron is also a Special Olympian champion in all things track and field. He had this message for Team KUAM and the rest of the Koko competitors: "You guys should go out and have fun and hope you guys do good!"

Then there's our friend, Kris, who we call the Hulk Hogan of the group. He said, "The Koko 10K I'm going to be running, and I'm going to be excited, and after that I'm going to be Hulk Hogan."

Kris says he's excited to be participating in the Koko Road Race and has done a little bit of training and once it's over he's ready for some R&R. "I'm going to be running, I'm going to be doing the fun, and after that I'll make my mind just relax," he said.

If you'd like to Join Team KUAM and our friends with the Special Olympics, You can sign up or check for information at GuamKokoRoadRace.com.