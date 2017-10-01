More contraband revealed at prison - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More contraband revealed at prison

Posted: Updated:

The Department of Corrections reported two new incidents of contraband findings at the prison over the weekend. 

On Saturday, officers conducted a surprise shake down of the post 6 west wing just before 5pm. They found a small plastic bag with an undisclosed amount of crystal meth inside a pair of pants in the shower area of a cell. 

Authorities also found a package thrown over the fence and in the buffer zone behind post 7 Sunday afternoon. The package contained a cell phone, two chargers, a pack of cigarettes, and several USB cables.

All items were turned over to the Guam Police Department Mandana Drug Task Force to investigate.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Two emergency sirens inoperable

    Two emergency sirens inoperable

    A test of Guam's sirens revealed two were not in working order - one at the Agricultural Station in Inarajan and the other at Ft. Soledad in Umatac.

    More >>

    A test of Guam's sirens revealed two were not in working order - one at the Agricultural Station in Inarajan and the other at Ft. Soledad in Umatac.

    More >>

  • Parents rally to keep Catholic school tuition down

    Parents rally to keep Catholic school tuition down

    We're all in this together. Parents reportedly stepping up to keep tuition at Catholic schools down. According to some principals in a press conference on Monday, parents have opted to do fundraisers rather than raise tuition.

    More >>

    We're all in this together. Parents reportedly stepping up to keep tuition at Catholic schools down. According to some principals in a press conference on Monday, parents have opted to do fundraisers rather than raise tuition.

    More >>

  • CLTC won't comment on DOJ lawsuit

    CLTC won't comment on DOJ lawsuit

    The Chamorro Land Trust Commission is not commenting on a Justice Department lawsuit filed Friday, that seeks to halt the program exclusively for native Chamorros. 

    More >>

    The Chamorro Land Trust Commission is not commenting on a Justice Department lawsuit filed Friday, that seeks to halt the program exclusively for native Chamorros. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly