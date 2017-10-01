More contraband revealed at prison

The Department of Corrections reported two new incidents of contraband findings at the prison over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers conducted a surprise shake down of the post 6 west wing just before 5pm. They found a small plastic bag with an undisclosed amount of crystal meth inside a pair of pants in the shower area of a cell.

Authorities also found a package thrown over the fence and in the buffer zone behind post 7 Sunday afternoon. The package contained a cell phone, two chargers, a pack of cigarettes, and several USB cables.

All items were turned over to the Guam Police Department Mandana Drug Task Force to investigate.