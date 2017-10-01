Police ask help in search for missing 76-year-old man - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Police ask help in search for missing 76-year-old man

Police are seeking the community's help in finding a 76-year-old Yigo man with dementia.

Joaquin Talavera Flores also known as Tata Kindo was was last seen on Wednesday at 6 am in the Yigo area. He was last seen wearing brown dress pants, a brown printed shirt and rubber slippers. 

He is 127 pounds, 5'5 feet tall, with black and grey hair, and a white beard. 

If anyone has information that can help the Guam Police Department locate Mr. Flores, please call 475-8615/16/17

