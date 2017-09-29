Senators pass 8 bills, 1 resolution

A week of debate on session floor, senators passed 8 bills and one resolution after voting this afternoon.

A bill that would lighten the physical fitness standards for peace officers, previously set by Guam law was passed by lawmakers on session floor this afternoon in a 9 to 5 vote, with Senator Regine Biscoe Lee excusing herself from voting. Lee's husband is a firefighter with the Guam Fire Department. Speaker BJ Cruz, Senators, Tom Ada, Jim Espaldon, Mary Torres, and Michael San Nicolas voted against the bill.

Current Guam law requires all peace officers to pass a physical fitness test that mirrors standards of the U.S. Air Force which includes a waist measurement, pushups, situps, and a 1.5-mile run.

Agency heads were in support of Bill 165, but will also have to come up with standards of their own by next July for their respective agencies.

Also passed on session floor is a bill that would allow for CNMI driver's who come to Guam for work, business, or school to exchange their driver's license for a Guam license. At present the law requires a 5-year verification. The newly passed measure states you must be a U.S. citizens, at least 18 years of age, and must have had a driver's license for more than one year.

Governor Calvo thanked Senators for supporting funding for road repairs with Bill 122, which lawmakers also passed.

“As we can see from the work done at Hamburger Road and Macheche Avenue, and more recently the work at Umatac, the administration is doing whatever it can," Calvo said. "With Bill 122, we will be able to do more to fix the secondary and tertiary roads of our island. The senators did the right thing. Improving the road conditions of our roads can help save lives, and that’s worth the cost."

Senators managed to pass all 8 bills on the session agenda, and earlier this week passed Resolution 228 calling for a pause to the military firing range at Litekyan.